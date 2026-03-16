Gujarat Titans Gear Up for IPL 2026 Under Skipper Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill will embark on his leadership journey as captain of the Gujarat Titans as they gear up for the imminent IPL 2026 season. The team is set to launch their campaign with an away encounter against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, according to a press release by the franchise.

Following the inaugural game, the Titans will return to Ahmedabad to face the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 4. The team is also scheduled for additional away games against the Delhi Capitals on April 8 and Lucknow Super Giants on April 12. Renowned for their consistency, the Titans have reached the playoffs three out of four times and clinched the title in their debut 2022 season.

The BCCI has released the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, beginning March 28 and ending April 12, 2026. The T20 league's 19th edition will open with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Matches will span across 10 locations in India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)