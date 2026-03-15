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Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana Shine at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana were honored as the Best International Cricketers at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026. Recognized for their stellar performances, Gill received the Polly Umrigar Award and Mandhana attained her fifth award. The event celebrated numerous achievements, including India's remarkable five ICC trophy wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:36 IST
Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana Shine at BCCI Naman Awards 2026
Cricketers
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana emerged as the stars of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, clinching the titles of Best International Cricketers for men and women, respectively. Their exceptional performances during the 2024-2025 season were celebrated at the event.

Gill, who previously won the Cricketer of the Year award in 2023, received the Polly Umrigar Award, while Mandhana secured her fifth award, underscoring her dominance in women's cricket. The ceremony also honored veteran cricketers Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI's highest accolade.

Highlighting India's cricketing success, Gill led India to five ICC trophy victories, including triumphs at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup. Mandhana's record-breaking 1,703 international runs in 2025, coupled with significant contributions to the Women's World Cup win, further demonstrated the prowess of Indian cricket on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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