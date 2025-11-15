Left Menu

Shafali Verma: A Game-Changer For Indian Women's Cricket

Shafali Verma shares her journey from sleepless nights before the semifinals to leading India to their maiden ODI World Cup victory over South Africa. Her simple batting strategy proved effective in the final, earning her recognition and spotlighting past women's cricket pioneers' efforts in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:18 IST
Shafali Verma
  • Country:
  • India

Shafali Verma, India's dynamic opener, revealed her anxiety and sleepless nights before the Women's World Cup final after a lackluster performance in the semifinals against Australia. Despite the initial setback, Shafali's 78-ball 87 turned the tide, leading India to a historic ODI World Cup win over South Africa.

Verma emphasized her approach of maintaining simplicity on a challenging pitch, which saw India triumph by 52 runs. She acknowledged the pressure of starting her World Cup journey from the semifinal but credited her focused practice and God's plan for her successful return to the team.

Reflecting on the victory, Shafali pointed to the changing perception of women's cricket in India and praised past players whose perseverance paved the way for the current team's success. As she hopes for more red-ball opportunities, Verma is committed to uplifting women cricketers and continuing to make India proud.

