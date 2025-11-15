Left Menu

Intense Bidding Wars Expected at IPL Mini Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are braced for intense bidding battles in the upcoming IPL mini auction. KKR aims to revamp its roster with a significant budget, while CSK plans to enhance its bowling lineup. Several player trades and releases mark the lead-up to this event.

The upcoming IPL mini auction, set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, promises intense bidding wars, especially between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With substantial budgets in hand, both teams look to bolster their squads for the upcoming season, incorporating strategic player trades and releases.

KKR enters the auction with a hefty war chest of Rs 63.4 crore after cutting ties with some of the previous season's high-cost no-shows, like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell. Meanwhile, CSK has freed up Rs 40 crore, eyeing a refreshed bowling lineup and potential key acquisitions such as Matheesha Pathirana or Ben Stokes, contingent on his Ashes availability.

Player trading has been vigorous in the lead-up to the auction. Ravindra Jadeja has moved to Rajasthan Royals, while Sanju Samson transitions to CSK. Notable trades include Sam Curran's switch to Rajasthan Royals and Mohammed Shami's move to Lucknow Super Giants, presenting a reshaped league landscape primed for the mini auction.

