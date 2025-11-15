Mikaela Shiffrin Dominates Alpine Ski World Cup with Commanding Slalom Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin made a powerful statement for the upcoming Olympic season by clinching the Alpine Ski World Cup slalom race victory with ease. The American skier recorded her ninth career win in Levi and marked her remarkable 102nd World Cup triumph as she outpaced her rivals by 1.66 seconds.

Shiffrin's impressive form was evident from her 'near perfect' opening run, giving her a significant lead. She maintained her flawless performance in the second round to secure her victory, earning the customary prize of a reindeer. Albanian Lara Colturi celebrated her 19th birthday with a second-place finish, while German Emma Aicher achieved her first World Cup slalom podium in third.

Having overcome an abdominal injury from last season, Shiffrin demonstrated she's still at her peak, dismissing any talk of generational change in the sport. While Colturi and Aicher showed potential, they have yet to challenge Shiffrin's dominance. Meanwhile, American Paula Moltzan and other competitors exhibited promising performances as the season unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)