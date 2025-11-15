Sub Junior Women Hockey Championships 2025: Dominant Wins Mark Day 1

The 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 commenced on Saturday at the Kailash Hockey Stadium, Karnal, Haryana. The opening day witnessed sweeping victories by several teams, notably in Zones A and B.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy launched their campaign with an emphatic 11-0 win against Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy. Navdeep Kaur and Taniya Chandeliya were the standout performers, each netting four goals. Meanwhile, in a parallel Pool A fixture, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat) thrashed Citizen Hockey XI with a commanding 13-0 victory.

In Pool B, HAR Hockey Academy overpowered Tamil Nadu Academy with an astonishing 21-0 scoreline, demonstrating their superior skills on the field. Ritu Rani Hockey Academy also secured a decisive 8-1 triumph against Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. Elsewhere, R K Roy Hockey Academy clinched a narrow victory over Raja Karan Hockey Academy, while Khalsa Hockey Academy won 2-0 against Markandeshwar Hockey Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)