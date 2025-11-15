Left Menu

Doku's Critique: Belgium's Struggle in World Cup Qualifiers

A critical Jeremy Doku expressed dissatisfaction with Belgium's performance in their World Cup qualifiers. Despite needing only a win against Liechtenstein to qualify, Doku emphasized poor efficiency and mistakes in strategy, commenting on the absence of key players and the team's need for improvement in preparation for the World Cup.

Jeremy Doku voiced his disappointment with Belgium's showings in most of their World Cup qualifiers. Although they have the straightforward task of defeating Liechtenstein at home to secure their spot at next year's finals, Doku remained critical of their inefficiency.

Belgium missed an earlier chance to book this berth by drawing against Kazakhstan, where Doku was among the standout performers. He cited the team's lack of effectiveness and the strategic missteps.

Missing key players like Courtois, De Bruyne, and Lukaku was deemed an inadequate excuse by Doku. He argued that reliance on these stars shouldn't define their World Cup ambitions.

