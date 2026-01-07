Left Menu

India and Liechtenstein: Strengthening Ties Through Trade and Investment

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has urged Liechtenstein companies to invest in India via the India-EFTA trade pact. Emphasizing India's vast consumer market and industrial base, Goyal highlighted the mutual benefits of collaboration, aiming to build stability and resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.

Updated: 07-01-2026 20:36 IST
In a bid to bolster economic ties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on companies from Liechtenstein to consider investing in India, leveraging the recent trade pact between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

This agreement, effectuated last year, includes EFTA nations Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, with a commitment to invest USD 100 billion in India over 15 years. Goyal highlighted India's potential, citing its growing consumer base, industrial depth, and conducive business environment.

Amid global supply chain disruptions, Goyal emphasized the benefits of India and Liechtenstein combining their economic strengths to offer stability. He invited deeper participation from EFTA companies in Indian trade events, aiming to translate the pact into stronger investments and technology partnerships.

