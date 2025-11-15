England Triumphs in Historic Twickenham Victory Over All Blacks

In a thrilling match at Twickenham, England rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat New Zealand 33-19, crushing the All Blacks' Grand Slam dreams. It marks England's first win over New Zealand at Twickenham since 2012.

The game took a dramatic turn as George Ford, chosen for his experience at flyhalf, delivered a remarkable performance, contributing vital points and earning the man-of-the-match award. England's aggressive attack strategy left New Zealand struggling to keep up.

England aims to extend their winning streak in the Autumn internationals as they face Argentina next, while New Zealand heads to Wales. England's captain and players expressed optimism about their future performance, highlighting this victory as a confidence booster.