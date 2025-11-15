Left Menu

England Triumphs in Historic Twickenham Victory Over All Blacks

England overcame New Zealand with a 33-19 victory, ending their Grand Slam hopes at Twickenham. Recovering from a 12-point deficit, England scored 25 unanswered points to secure their first win over New Zealand since the 2019 World Cup semi-final, thanks to a standout performance from George Ford.

15-11-2025
In a thrilling match at Twickenham, England rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat New Zealand 33-19, crushing the All Blacks' Grand Slam dreams. It marks England's first win over New Zealand at Twickenham since 2012.

The game took a dramatic turn as George Ford, chosen for his experience at flyhalf, delivered a remarkable performance, contributing vital points and earning the man-of-the-match award. England's aggressive attack strategy left New Zealand struggling to keep up.

England aims to extend their winning streak in the Autumn internationals as they face Argentina next, while New Zealand heads to Wales. England's captain and players expressed optimism about their future performance, highlighting this victory as a confidence booster.

