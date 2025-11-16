Left Menu

Gio Reyna's Redemption: Rising Above Controversy and Injury

Gio Reyna surpassed his father's international goal record in his first start in 16 months and played a key role in leading the U.S. over Paraguay in a match that featured a late brawl. His performance follows a tumultuous period filled with injuries and controversy, as he aims for World Cup redemption.

Updated: 16-11-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 09:33 IST
  • United States

Gio Reyna, at just 23 years old, has already left a profound mark on American soccer, surpassing his father's international goals. In a dramatic return to form, Reyna led the United States to a 2-1 victory over Paraguay, following an intense period marked by injuries and a high-profile controversy.

Although Reyna's potential was evident when he became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, he faced a challenging phase with injuries and tensions within the U.S. team. His parents' disclosure of past allegations against then-coach Gregg Berhalter only added fuel to the fire.

After a long-awaited transfer to Borussia Mönchengladbach and a careful recovery, Reyna made a comeback with the national team under new coach Mauricio Pochettino. His recent performance signifies not only a personal achievement but also a promising future as he eyes next year's World Cup, eager to redefine his legacy beyond the shadows of the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

