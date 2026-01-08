Neymar Extends Santos Contract Amidst World Cup Aspirations

Left Menu

Brazilian football star Neymar has extended his contract with Santos until 2026. The 33-year-old, aiming for next summer's World Cup, returned to Santos a year ago, helping avoid relegation. Despite injuries, he scored 12 goals in 2025. Brazil's coach Ancelotti has not yet selected him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:20 IST
Brazil's football sensation, Neymar, has committed to Santos until 2026, extending his contract as he eyes the upcoming World Cup. The 33-year-old forward has been pivotal in helping his team's top-flight status, following his return to his childhood club a year ago.

Neymar's contract renewal, confirmed this past Tuesday, comes after a mixed season of achievements and setbacks. Despite injury troubles, the former Barcelona star has made substantial contributions, scoring 12 goals and making six assists this year alone.

The year 2025 proved significant for his career, marked by moments of personal joy and resilience, as he described in a heartfelt statement. However, Brazil's new coach, Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May, has yet to include Neymar in his roster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

