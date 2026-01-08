Neymar Extends Santos Contract Amidst World Cup Aspirations

Brazil's football sensation, Neymar, has committed to Santos until 2026, extending his contract as he eyes the upcoming World Cup. The 33-year-old forward has been pivotal in helping his team's top-flight status, following his return to his childhood club a year ago.

Neymar's contract renewal, confirmed this past Tuesday, comes after a mixed season of achievements and setbacks. Despite injury troubles, the former Barcelona star has made substantial contributions, scoring 12 goals and making six assists this year alone.

The year 2025 proved significant for his career, marked by moments of personal joy and resilience, as he described in a heartfelt statement. However, Brazil's new coach, Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May, has yet to include Neymar in his roster.

