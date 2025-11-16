Left Menu

India's Test Hopes Hinge as Captain Gill Suffers Neck Blow

India's cricket captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ongoing Test against South Africa due to a neck injury. Gill was injured while batting and will be under hospital observation. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant will take over leadership duties for the rest of the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 09:39 IST
In a major setback for the Indian cricket team, captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ongoing opening Test against South Africa due to a neck injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the update before the start of the third day, confirming Gill's unavailability for the second innings.

Gill sustained the injury on day two, retiring hurt after scoring four not out. The aspiring cricket star was bitten by neck pain while playing a sweep shot against South African spinner Simon Harmer. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for assessment and has been declared fit to take no further part in this Test.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the squad in Gill's absence. Assistant coach Morne Morkel attributed the neck stiffness to a bad night's sleep rather than work overload. As Gill remains under observation, the team pivots its focus on maintaining its competitive stance against South Africa.

