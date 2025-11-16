Thrilling Cricket Clash: South Africa vs. India at Eden Gardens

In a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens, Temba Bavuma's resilient 55 not out has engineered a comeback for South Africa on a challenging pitch. By lunch on day three, the opening Test stood in suspense after left-arm pacer Marco Jansen reduced India to 10 for two, leaving cricket fans on the edge.

With South Africa dismissed for 153 in their second innings, India was set a tricky target of 124. However, with captain Shubman Gill unable to play due to a neck spasm, India struggled, effectively three down at lunch needing 114 more runs. Marco Jansen's skillful bowling wreaked havoc, claiming the wickets of both openers.

Bavuma's steady performance, alongside Corbin Bosch's 25, allowed South Africa to push their lead past 100. Despite Bumrah's bowling prowess, South Africa's 44-run eighth-wicket partnership frustrated India. Yet, the game remains wide open as India attempts to counter the South African attack.