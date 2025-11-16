Left Menu

Thrilling Cricket Clash: South Africa vs. India at Eden Gardens

Temba Bavuma's impressive 55 not out reignited South Africa's hopes in a tense Test match against India at Eden Gardens. Despite a low total to chase, India faced challenges with early dismissals, including a strong performance by Marco Jansen. The match remains delicately poised with India needing 114 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:58 IST
Thrilling Cricket Clash: South Africa vs. India at Eden Gardens
Temba Bavuma
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens, Temba Bavuma's resilient 55 not out has engineered a comeback for South Africa on a challenging pitch. By lunch on day three, the opening Test stood in suspense after left-arm pacer Marco Jansen reduced India to 10 for two, leaving cricket fans on the edge.

With South Africa dismissed for 153 in their second innings, India was set a tricky target of 124. However, with captain Shubman Gill unable to play due to a neck spasm, India struggled, effectively three down at lunch needing 114 more runs. Marco Jansen's skillful bowling wreaked havoc, claiming the wickets of both openers.

Bavuma's steady performance, alongside Corbin Bosch's 25, allowed South Africa to push their lead past 100. Despite Bumrah's bowling prowess, South Africa's 44-run eighth-wicket partnership frustrated India. Yet, the game remains wide open as India attempts to counter the South African attack.

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025