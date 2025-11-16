Thrilling Cricket Clash: South Africa vs. India at Eden Gardens
Temba Bavuma's impressive 55 not out reignited South Africa's hopes in a tense Test match against India at Eden Gardens. Despite a low total to chase, India faced challenges with early dismissals, including a strong performance by Marco Jansen. The match remains delicately poised with India needing 114 runs.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens, Temba Bavuma's resilient 55 not out has engineered a comeback for South Africa on a challenging pitch. By lunch on day three, the opening Test stood in suspense after left-arm pacer Marco Jansen reduced India to 10 for two, leaving cricket fans on the edge.
With South Africa dismissed for 153 in their second innings, India was set a tricky target of 124. However, with captain Shubman Gill unable to play due to a neck spasm, India struggled, effectively three down at lunch needing 114 more runs. Marco Jansen's skillful bowling wreaked havoc, claiming the wickets of both openers.
Bavuma's steady performance, alongside Corbin Bosch's 25, allowed South Africa to push their lead past 100. Despite Bumrah's bowling prowess, South Africa's 44-run eighth-wicket partnership frustrated India. Yet, the game remains wide open as India attempts to counter the South African attack.
ALSO READ
India reach 10/2 at lunch on day three, chasing 124 in first Test against South Africa.
India Stumbles in Testing Clash with South Africa
India's Bowlers Shine: South Africa Sets Modest Target
South Africa set India 124-run target in first Test after scoring 153 in second innings on day three.
India captain Shubman Gill will not take further part in opening Test against South Africa due to neck injury.