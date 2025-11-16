Left Menu

Gambhir Defends Pitch Despite India’s Test Defeat to South Africa

India coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch choice despite India’s collapse against South Africa in the first Test. South Africa’s Temba Bavuma held firm with an unbeaten 55, leading to a 30-run win. Gambhir emphasized the challenge was more about technique and mental toughness than the pitch itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India coach Gautam Gambhir stood firm in his defense of the Eden Gardens pitch despite his team's unexpected collapse in the low-scoring Test match against South Africa. He asserted that the challenge lay in technique and mental tenacity rather than the pitch conditions.

Despite chasing a modest target of 124, India faltered at 93, on a complicated wicket where South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, posted the only half-century of the Test. Gambhir underlined that the surface was not a conventional turning track and noted seam bowlers claimed most wickets.

South Africa secured a memorable 30-run victory, crucially supported by Bavuma's unbeaten 55. His resilience, combined with Simon Harmer's pivotal bowling performance, underscored their win, as the match concluded within three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

