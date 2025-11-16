Fitzpatrick Triumphs as McIlroy Shines in Dramatic Tour Finale

In a dramatic conclusion to the 2025 golf season, Rory McIlroy nailed an eagle putt on the 18th hole to push the World Tour Championship into a playoff. However, he fell to Matt Fitzpatrick, who claimed his third title amid a thrilling finale.

Despite missing out on a final individual victory, McIlroy's year remained illustrious. He secured his fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title, crowning a season that saw him achieve a career Grand Slam and succeed in the Ryder Cup with Team Europe.

The playoff ended with Fitzpatrick successfully sinking a par putt after McIlroy landed his drive in a creek, resulting in a bogey. The conclusion saw both competitors celebrating, underscoring a season of remarkable golfing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)