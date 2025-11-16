Gaikwad and Rana Shine as India A Triumphs Over South Africa A

In a display of dominance, Ruturaj Gaikwad led India A to a convincing nine-wicket victory against South Africa A in the second unofficial ODI. Gaikwad, with his unbeaten 68 runs, capitalized on Harshit Rana's earlier three-wicket surge.

India A's triumph ensured an unassailable 2-0 series lead. The Indian bowlers dismantled the South African batting lineup, restricting them to a meager 132 in just 30.3 overs, thanks to Rana's 3/21 and Nishant Sindhu's 4/16.

Gaikwad, with partner Tilak Verma, effortlessly chased down the target. While Abhishek Sharma offered a brief thrill before his departure, Gaikwad's composed finishing flourish sealed India's commanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)