Sebi Clears Pranav Adani and Relatives of Insider Trading Allegations

Sebi has cleared Pranav Adani, a director in several Adani Group firms, of allegations related to insider trading. The investigation focused on whether confidential information about Adani Green Energy's acquisition plans was shared. Sebi found no evidence of wrongdoing and closed the case without penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:00 IST
Sebi Clears Pranav Adani and Relatives of Insider Trading Allegations
Pranav Adani
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has exonerated Pranav Adani of insider trading allegations involving Adani Green Energy's acquisition plans. Adani, a director in multiple Adani Group companies and the nephew of industrialist Gautam Adani, was initially under scrutiny for possibly sharing price-sensitive information.

Sebi's investigation revolved around whether Adani had disclosed confidential details regarding AGEL's acquisition of SB Energy before they were publicly announced. The inquiry spanned trading activities from January to August 2021. However, after a comprehensive review, Sebi concluded that there was no breach of insider trading norms by Adani or his relatives.

Sebi's report clarified that market information was already public through news outlets, dismissing claims of unpublished insider information being shared. Consequently, the regulatory body dropped all charges and closed the case without imposing any penalties on the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

