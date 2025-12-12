Sebi Clears Pranav Adani and Relatives of Insider Trading Allegations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has exonerated Pranav Adani of insider trading allegations involving Adani Green Energy's acquisition plans. Adani, a director in multiple Adani Group companies and the nephew of industrialist Gautam Adani, was initially under scrutiny for possibly sharing price-sensitive information.

Sebi's investigation revolved around whether Adani had disclosed confidential details regarding AGEL's acquisition of SB Energy before they were publicly announced. The inquiry spanned trading activities from January to August 2021. However, after a comprehensive review, Sebi concluded that there was no breach of insider trading norms by Adani or his relatives.

Sebi's report clarified that market information was already public through news outlets, dismissing claims of unpublished insider information being shared. Consequently, the regulatory body dropped all charges and closed the case without imposing any penalties on the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)