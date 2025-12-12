Left Menu

Sebi Clears Pranav Adani of Insider Trading Allegations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has absolved Pranav Adani, a director in several Adani Group companies, of allegations concerning insider trading. Sebi's investigation found no evidence of Pranav or his relatives engaging in unlawful trading activities concerning Adani Green Energy's acquisition plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:22 IST
Sebi Clears Pranav Adani of Insider Trading Allegations
Pranav Adani
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has officially dismissed insider trading allegations against Pranav Adani, a key figure within the Adani Group and nephew of billionaire Gautam Adani. Sebi's comprehensive investigation found no wrongdoing concerning the alleged sharing of price-sensitive information.

The case revolved around whether Pranav Adani had disclosed confidential details regarding Adani Green Energy's intended acquisition of SB Energy before the data was publicly available. After an in-depth review of trading activities, Sebi found no evidence of misconduct by Adani and his relatives.

In a decisive 50-page order, Sebi confirmed that the contested trades were genuine, devoid of any insider influence. Consequently, Sebi has dropped the proceedings and closed the case, marking a significant relief for the Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025