Sebi Clears Pranav Adani of Insider Trading Allegations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has officially dismissed insider trading allegations against Pranav Adani, a key figure within the Adani Group and nephew of billionaire Gautam Adani. Sebi's comprehensive investigation found no wrongdoing concerning the alleged sharing of price-sensitive information.

The case revolved around whether Pranav Adani had disclosed confidential details regarding Adani Green Energy's intended acquisition of SB Energy before the data was publicly available. After an in-depth review of trading activities, Sebi found no evidence of misconduct by Adani and his relatives.

In a decisive 50-page order, Sebi confirmed that the contested trades were genuine, devoid of any insider influence. Consequently, Sebi has dropped the proceedings and closed the case, marking a significant relief for the Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)