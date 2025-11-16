Injury Woes Deepen for Arsenal: Gabriel Sidelined Amidst Crucial Fixtures

Arsenal's defense lineup suffered a significant setback with defender Gabriel's muscle injury in his right thigh, as reported by the Brazilian soccer federation (CBF). Following a friendly match against Senegal, Gabriel's absence was confirmed, affecting his availability for future clashes against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The CBF did not disclose a timeline for Gabriel's recovery, recalling the extended recovery from his previous hamstring injury in April, which kept him away for over three months. This injury compounds Arsenal's challenges, with the team currently maintaining a four-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Gabriel's injury is the latest blow, joining a growing list of sidelined Arsenal players such as Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard. Despite the return of Gabriel Jesus to training, Arsenal faces a packed schedule with key matches against Bayern Munich in the Champions League later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)