Champions League Showdown: Rematches, Newcomers, and Heated Rivalries

The Champions League round of 16 begins with intriguing rematches and the inspiring story of newcomer Bodø/Glimt. PSG hosts Chelsea, while Madrid faces Manchester City. Bodø/Glimt's entry marks Norway's comeback after 29 years. Key players like Mbappé and Haaland might clash amid these high-stakes matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:07 IST
This year's Champions League round of 16 is set to captivate fans with explosive rematches and the remarkable journey of a new contender, Bodø/Glimt. As teams lock horns this week, Paris Saint-Germain is set to host Chelsea, a team that thwarted their Club World Cup aspirations last July.

Real Madrid welcomes Manchester City once again, continuing a rivalry that has proven decisive for eventual champions in past years. This stage also marks a historic return for Norway's Bodø/Glimt, competing 29 years after Rosenborg's similar journey, bringing Norwegian representation back to European elite football.

With giants like Mbappé and Haaland possibly squaring off, these fixtures promise not only thrilling sportsmanship but also underline the evolving dynamic of European football. Amidst it all, bitter rivals PSG and Chelsea meet again in what feels like a renewal of an intense past rivalry.

