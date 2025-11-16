Left Menu

Liverpool Shakes Up Women's Super League with Draw Against Chelsea

Liverpool secured a vital point in the Women's Super League by holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. Beata Olsson equalized after Alyssa Thompson's opener. The result impacted both the title race and Liverpool's standing at the bottom. Chelsea trails Manchester City by three points after nine games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:14 IST
Liverpool Shakes Up Women's Super League with Draw Against Chelsea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liverpool disrupted Chelsea's title chase with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Beata Olsson's goal equalized Alyssa Thompson's early strike, providing Gareth Taylor's side with a crucial point.

Chelsea, aiming for a sixth consecutive league title, is now second in the standings, three points behind leaders Manchester City after nine matches. Despite Liverpool being at the bottom of the table, Thompson's ninth-minute goal seemed to set Chelsea on the path to victory.

Olsson leveled the score in the 32nd minute, executing a precise finish past Livia Peng. Although Aggie Beever-Jones threatened a winner for Chelsea, it was ruled offside. Meanwhile, Arsenal remained fourth after a goalless draw with Tottenham, as the league continues to heighten in drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India
2
Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

 Global
3
Tragic Consequences of Electoral Roll Stress

Tragic Consequences of Electoral Roll Stress

 India
4
Delhi's By-Election Battle: BJP vs AAP in MCD Wards

Delhi's By-Election Battle: BJP vs AAP in MCD Wards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025