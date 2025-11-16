Liverpool Shakes Up Women's Super League with Draw Against Chelsea

Liverpool disrupted Chelsea's title chase with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Beata Olsson's goal equalized Alyssa Thompson's early strike, providing Gareth Taylor's side with a crucial point.

Chelsea, aiming for a sixth consecutive league title, is now second in the standings, three points behind leaders Manchester City after nine matches. Despite Liverpool being at the bottom of the table, Thompson's ninth-minute goal seemed to set Chelsea on the path to victory.

Olsson leveled the score in the 32nd minute, executing a precise finish past Livia Peng. Although Aggie Beever-Jones threatened a winner for Chelsea, it was ruled offside. Meanwhile, Arsenal remained fourth after a goalless draw with Tottenham, as the league continues to heighten in drama.

