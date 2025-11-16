Liverpool Shakes Up Women's Super League with Draw Against Chelsea
Liverpool secured a vital point in the Women's Super League by holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. Beata Olsson equalized after Alyssa Thompson's opener. The result impacted both the title race and Liverpool's standing at the bottom. Chelsea trails Manchester City by three points after nine games.
Liverpool disrupted Chelsea's title chase with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Beata Olsson's goal equalized Alyssa Thompson's early strike, providing Gareth Taylor's side with a crucial point.
Chelsea, aiming for a sixth consecutive league title, is now second in the standings, three points behind leaders Manchester City after nine matches. Despite Liverpool being at the bottom of the table, Thompson's ninth-minute goal seemed to set Chelsea on the path to victory.
Olsson leveled the score in the 32nd minute, executing a precise finish past Livia Peng. Although Aggie Beever-Jones threatened a winner for Chelsea, it was ruled offside. Meanwhile, Arsenal remained fourth after a goalless draw with Tottenham, as the league continues to heighten in drama.
