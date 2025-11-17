Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Sandra Changkija's Historic PGA Win

Sandra Changkija made history as the first woman to win the Assistant PGA Professional Championship. Competing against mostly male players, Changkija displayed impressive skill by shooting an even-par 72 at the Dye Course, securing a three-shot victory. Her win represents a significant milestone for women in golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portstlucie | Updated: 17-11-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 09:51 IST
Breaking Barriers: Sandra Changkija's Historic PGA Win

In a groundbreaking turn of events, Sandra Changkija etched her name in the annals of golf history by clinching the Assistant PGA Professional Championship. Her victory marks the first time a woman has triumphed in the tournament's 49-year legacy.

Changkija, a seasoned former LPGA Tour player and now an assistant pro at Lake Nona in Orlando, emerged victorious by posting an impressive even-par 72 at the Dye Course, securing a three-shot lead over her competitors.

In her journey to this remarkable achievement, Changkija faced challenging odds, competing mainly against male participants. Her success underscores a pivotal moment for women in golf, symbolizing the breaking of gender barriers in the sport.

TRENDING

1
Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC directs Uttarakhand to take restoration measures for compensating illegal tree felling.

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC directs Uttarakhand to take restoration measur...

 India
2
Elevate Your Finances: The Journey of Saving with AU Small Finance Bank

Elevate Your Finances: The Journey of Saving with AU Small Finance Bank

 India
3
Volleyball Tournament: Bridging Communities Under Operation Sadbhavna

Volleyball Tournament: Bridging Communities Under Operation Sadbhavna

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims: Telangana CM Acts Fast

Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims: Telangana CM Acts Fast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025