Breaking Barriers: Sandra Changkija's Historic PGA Win
Sandra Changkija made history as the first woman to win the Assistant PGA Professional Championship. Competing against mostly male players, Changkija displayed impressive skill by shooting an even-par 72 at the Dye Course, securing a three-shot victory. Her win represents a significant milestone for women in golf.
In a groundbreaking turn of events, Sandra Changkija etched her name in the annals of golf history by clinching the Assistant PGA Professional Championship. Her victory marks the first time a woman has triumphed in the tournament's 49-year legacy.
Changkija, a seasoned former LPGA Tour player and now an assistant pro at Lake Nona in Orlando, emerged victorious by posting an impressive even-par 72 at the Dye Course, securing a three-shot lead over her competitors.
In her journey to this remarkable achievement, Changkija faced challenging odds, competing mainly against male participants. Her success underscores a pivotal moment for women in golf, symbolizing the breaking of gender barriers in the sport.