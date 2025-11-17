Breaking Barriers: Sandra Changkija's Historic PGA Win

In a groundbreaking turn of events, Sandra Changkija etched her name in the annals of golf history by clinching the Assistant PGA Professional Championship. Her victory marks the first time a woman has triumphed in the tournament's 49-year legacy.

Changkija, a seasoned former LPGA Tour player and now an assistant pro at Lake Nona in Orlando, emerged victorious by posting an impressive even-par 72 at the Dye Course, securing a three-shot lead over her competitors.

In her journey to this remarkable achievement, Changkija faced challenging odds, competing mainly against male participants. Her success underscores a pivotal moment for women in golf, symbolizing the breaking of gender barriers in the sport.