France's Winning Prospects: Mateta and Ekitike Shine as World Cup Looms
Jean-Philippe Mateta and Hugo Ekitike bolster France's attacking choices for the upcoming World Cup. Manager Didier Deschamps praises their performance following a 3-1 win against Azerbaijan, highlighting their contributions as key offensive pieces. With a strong record, France looks ahead to their 17th World Cup appearance.
France is reinforcing its attacking lineup as they gear up for next year's World Cup. Manager Didier Deschamps highlighted the contributions of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike following their 3-1 victory against Azerbaijan in the qualifiers.
The team, already assured of their place with a prior win over Ukraine, fielded a second-string side in Baku but successfully topped Group D. Goals from Crystal Palace's Mateta and AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, along with an own goal from Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev, secured the win.
Manager Didier Deschamps noted the impressive performance, particularly praising Mateta's scoring ability and Ekitike's dynamic play. France is set for another strong campaign as they prepare for their 17th World Cup appearance, having last taken the title in 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)
