Left Menu

France's Winning Prospects: Mateta and Ekitike Shine as World Cup Looms

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Hugo Ekitike bolster France's attacking choices for the upcoming World Cup. Manager Didier Deschamps praises their performance following a 3-1 win against Azerbaijan, highlighting their contributions as key offensive pieces. With a strong record, France looks ahead to their 17th World Cup appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:02 IST
France's Winning Prospects: Mateta and Ekitike Shine as World Cup Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is reinforcing its attacking lineup as they gear up for next year's World Cup. Manager Didier Deschamps highlighted the contributions of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike following their 3-1 victory against Azerbaijan in the qualifiers.

The team, already assured of their place with a prior win over Ukraine, fielded a second-string side in Baku but successfully topped Group D. Goals from Crystal Palace's Mateta and AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, along with an own goal from Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev, secured the win.

Manager Didier Deschamps noted the impressive performance, particularly praising Mateta's scoring ability and Ekitike's dynamic play. France is set for another strong campaign as they prepare for their 17th World Cup appearance, having last taken the title in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

 Cyprus
2
Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

 India
3
Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

 China
4
Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025