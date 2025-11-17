France's Winning Prospects: Mateta and Ekitike Shine as World Cup Looms

France is reinforcing its attacking lineup as they gear up for next year's World Cup. Manager Didier Deschamps highlighted the contributions of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike following their 3-1 victory against Azerbaijan in the qualifiers.

The team, already assured of their place with a prior win over Ukraine, fielded a second-string side in Baku but successfully topped Group D. Goals from Crystal Palace's Mateta and AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, along with an own goal from Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev, secured the win.

Manager Didier Deschamps noted the impressive performance, particularly praising Mateta's scoring ability and Ekitike's dynamic play. France is set for another strong campaign as they prepare for their 17th World Cup appearance, having last taken the title in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)