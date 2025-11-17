Temba Bavuma's Steely Resolve Steers South Africa to Victory

South Africa clinched a thrilling 30-run victory against India at Eden Gardens, with captain Temba Bavuma's performance proving pivotal. Unbeaten in 11 tests as captain, his 55-run innings on a difficult pitch was unmatched by any batter from either side.

Coach Shukri Conrad praised Bavuma's clear strategy and mental resilience during the match's decisive moments. The unexpected pitch behavior added a layer of complexity, but Bavuma's leadership and clarity in his approach became the deciding factors in South Africa's win.

This victory, their first in India since 2010 and following a World Test Championship triumph, serves as a testament to the team's unity and belief, setting an encouraging tone ahead of the final test in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)