Temba Bavuma's Steely Resolve Steers South Africa to Victory

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma was instrumental in securing a 30-run win over India at Eden Gardens. His unbeaten innings reinforced his reputation as one of the world's best batters. The victory, marking South Africa’s first in India since 2010, boosts team confidence ahead of the second test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:05 IST
South Africa clinched a thrilling 30-run victory against India at Eden Gardens, with captain Temba Bavuma's performance proving pivotal. Unbeaten in 11 tests as captain, his 55-run innings on a difficult pitch was unmatched by any batter from either side.

Coach Shukri Conrad praised Bavuma's clear strategy and mental resilience during the match's decisive moments. The unexpected pitch behavior added a layer of complexity, but Bavuma's leadership and clarity in his approach became the deciding factors in South Africa's win.

This victory, their first in India since 2010 and following a World Test Championship triumph, serves as a testament to the team's unity and belief, setting an encouraging tone ahead of the final test in Guwahati.

