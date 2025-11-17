Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Injury Sidelines Him from Crucial Test Against South Africa

Indian cricket skipper Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second Test against South Africa due to persistent neck pain preventing him from traveling. This setback leaves India with potential replacements, B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, as the team monitors Gill's health for forthcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:15 IST
Shubman Gill's Injury Sidelines Him from Crucial Test Against South Africa
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill is expected to miss the upcoming second Test match against South Africa due to ongoing neck pain, according to sources from the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Gill is reportedly not joining the team in Guwahati on Wednesday as he deals with an injury that has necessitated the use of a neck collar and a period of rest advised by medical officials. This development leaves India to consider replacements like B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal for the match.

Gill's absence is a significant concern for the team after a recent collapse led to a 30-run defeat against South Africa. Coach Gautam Gambhir has stated that further assessment of Gill's condition is underway as India navigates the captain's recent injuries and heavy workload.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
16th Finance Commission Unveils State Tax Share Report: Key Recommendations for 2026-31

16th Finance Commission Unveils State Tax Share Report: Key Recommendations ...

 India
2
Drone Attack Ignites Tensions in Odesa

Drone Attack Ignites Tensions in Odesa

 Ukraine
3
Pressing Need for Adaptation Finance Amidst Climate Extremes

Pressing Need for Adaptation Finance Amidst Climate Extremes

 Global
4
Yogi Adityanath Urges Fast-Track Completion of UP SSF and Four-Lane Road Projects

Yogi Adityanath Urges Fast-Track Completion of UP SSF and Four-Lane Road Pro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025