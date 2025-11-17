Shubman Gill's Injury Sidelines Him from Crucial Test Against South Africa
Indian cricket skipper Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second Test against South Africa due to persistent neck pain preventing him from traveling. This setback leaves India with potential replacements, B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, as the team monitors Gill's health for forthcoming matches.
Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill is expected to miss the upcoming second Test match against South Africa due to ongoing neck pain, according to sources from the Cricket Association of Bengal.
Gill is reportedly not joining the team in Guwahati on Wednesday as he deals with an injury that has necessitated the use of a neck collar and a period of rest advised by medical officials. This development leaves India to consider replacements like B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal for the match.
Gill's absence is a significant concern for the team after a recent collapse led to a 30-run defeat against South Africa. Coach Gautam Gambhir has stated that further assessment of Gill's condition is underway as India navigates the captain's recent injuries and heavy workload.
