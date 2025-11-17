Left Menu

Stakes High at IGPL Invitational Mumbai with Order of Merit Battle Intensifying

The IGPL Invitational Mumbai marks a crucial juncture for golfers with the Order of Merit race heating up. Top contenders, including Karandeep Kochhar and Aman Raj, vie for a significant advantage ahead of the Bharath Classic 2025. The event promises intense competition with substantial implications for future tours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:15 IST
Karandeep Kochhar. (Photo/IGPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The IGPL Invitational Mumbai is set to be a pivotal event on the Indian golf calendar, as it serves as a crucial stage in the ongoing Order of Merit race. With Karandeep Kochhar fresh from a victory in Egypt, the competition promises to be intense as golfers aim for top honors.

Top players, including Pukhraj Singh Gill, Aman Raj, and Kapil Kumar, will compete at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, with significant stakes involved. This tournament serves as the last event before the high-profile Bharath Classic 2025 Gujarat, influencing the Order of Merit standings and paving pathways to international opportunities.

As the field gathers formidable talent both on the men's and women's sides - with stars like Vani Kapoor and Pranavi Urs in action - victory here could significantly impact their trajectories on the Asian and international tours, with eyes set on the $500,000 purse at the Bharath Classic and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

