Australia Prepares for 'Bazball' Challenge at Optus Stadium

Australia is gearing up for a formidable challenge against England's aggressive 'Bazball' strategy on a pitch expected to favor the latter's style, ahead of the inaugural Ashes Test at Perth's Optus Stadium. Steve Smith and his teammates have already inspected the pitch in anticipation of Friday's face-off.

Upon arrival in Perth, Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey scrutinized the pitch that had posed significant challenges last year, especially when India celebrated a 295-run victory. The light green tinge and grass cover suggest the pitch's potential to dry under the forecasted 31-degree heat, potentially turning into a friendly surface for the team batting first.

Australian squad members, including Marnus Labuschagne, who struggled last summer, voiced concerns about England potentially leveraging lethal short-pitched deliveries. Meanwhile, Australian bowlers seek equitable conditions from curators, hoping for surface assistance to counter England's potent pace attack.

