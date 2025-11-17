Left Menu

Australia Prepares for 'Bazball' Challenge at Optus Stadium

Australia's cricket team readies for a 'Bazball' friendly pitch in the first Ashes Test at Perth. Despite heat forecasts, the pitch might favor the batting-first team. Australia's squad, led by Steve Smith, reflects on past challenges, while England aims for a balanced pace and batting advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:47 IST
Optus Stadium. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is gearing up for a formidable challenge against England's aggressive 'Bazball' strategy on a pitch expected to favor the latter's style, ahead of the inaugural Ashes Test at Perth's Optus Stadium. Steve Smith and his teammates have already inspected the pitch in anticipation of Friday's face-off.

Upon arrival in Perth, Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey scrutinized the pitch that had posed significant challenges last year, especially when India celebrated a 295-run victory. The light green tinge and grass cover suggest the pitch's potential to dry under the forecasted 31-degree heat, potentially turning into a friendly surface for the team batting first.

Australian squad members, including Marnus Labuschagne, who struggled last summer, voiced concerns about England potentially leveraging lethal short-pitched deliveries. Meanwhile, Australian bowlers seek equitable conditions from curators, hoping for surface assistance to counter England's potent pace attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

