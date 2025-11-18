Mbappe vs PSG: The Financial Feud Reaches Paris Court
Kylian Mbappe is pursuing a legal battle against Paris St Germain for over 260 million euros, claiming unpaid wages and contract disputes, while PSG counter-sues for 240 million euros related to a failed transfer deal. Attempts for an amicable resolution have failed, leading to a Paris labour court case.
The financial dispute between Kylian Mbappe and Paris St Germain has escalated to a Paris labour court. The football forward seeks more than 260 million euros from PSG, citing unpaid wages and psychological harassment linked to a contract fallout.
In response, PSG has filed a 240 million euro counter-claim related to an uncompleted transfer to Saudi club Al-Hilal. Despite efforts to reach an amicable resolution, no agreement was achieved, resulting in intensified legal battles that highlight ongoing tensions in French football.
As both parties await a court decision set for December 16, the row not only affects the player and the club but also casts a shadow over the international football community.
