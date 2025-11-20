Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB signs three-year media deals with Netflix, NBCUniversal, ESPN

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced three-year media rights deals with Netflix, NBCUniversal and ESPN. As part of the agreements covering the 2026-28 MLB seasons, Netflix will expand to live baseball event coverage for the first time by carrying MLB documentaries. The streaming giant will also stream an additional MLB special event game each year.

Braves acquire Mauricio Dubon from Astros, sign Raisel Iglesias to 1-year deal

The Atlanta Braves acquired utility player Mauricio Dubon in a trade with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, sending infielder Nick Allen to Houston in the deal. Dubon, 31, won his second Gold Glove award with the Astros this past season, splitting time between second base, shortstop and the outfield. He appeared in 485 games over the last 3 1/2 seasons for Houston after he was traded from San Francisco in May 2022.

NBA roundup: Alperen Sengun, Rockets hold off Cavs

Alperen Sengun scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kevin Durant added 20 points and the visiting Houston Rockets emerged with a 114-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Sengun also had seven assists in Houston's fifth straight win.

Ice hockey-Neck guards mandatory for players at 2026 Winter Olympics

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will make neck guards mandatory for players at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, a spokesperson for the governing body told Reuters on Thursday. The decision follows the death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson in October 2023, after his neck was cut by a skate blade of another player during a league game.

NHL roundup: Canes rally late, but Wild prevail in shootout

Jesper Wallstedt made 42 saves through regulation and overtime, then stopped all three shots he faced in a shootout to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Matt Boldy scored during regulation and tallied the lone goal during the shootout for Minnesota, which won its third straight game. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Brock Faber also scored. Wallstedt shined during overtime and the shootout. He denied Jackson Blake on a breakaway opportunity late in overtime with a kick save, and delighted the home crowd with a kick save and a glove save during the shootout.

Temwa Chawinga earns second straight NWSL MVP award

Temwa Chawinga made history on Wednesday, when the Kansas City Current forward became the first player ever to win consecutive NWSL Most Valuable Player awards. Chawinga scored a league-high 15 goals in 23 games this year after producing a league-record 20 goals in 25 games during 2024.

Bruins D Charlie McAvoy has facial surgery, out indefinitely

Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm announced Wednesday that defenseman Charlie McAvoy underwent facial surgery and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. McAvoy was struck in the face by a Noah Dobson slap shot in the second period of the Bruins' 3-2 victory in Montreal on Saturday. The 2022 Second Team All-Star fell to the ice, bloodied and left the ice surface with assistance from Bruins medical personnel.

Callaway selling majority stake in Topgolf at $1.1B valuation

Callaway has sold 60 percent of Topgolf to Los Angeles private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners in a deal that values the business at approximately $1.1 billion. It brings an end to a promising combination of the Callaway golf brand and the Topgolf entertainment business that never lived up to expectations. Callaway began investing in Topgolf in 2006 and the two entities eventually announced a full merger in 2020.

Jets captain Adam Lowry signs 5-year, $25M extension

Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry signed a five-year, $25 million extension through the 2030-31 season. The 32-year-old forward is in the final season of a five-year, $16.25 million deal he signed in April 2021 and could have become a free agent after this season.

LPGA's 2026 schedule: 33 events, 13 countries, $132M prize pool

The LPGA Tour's 2026 schedule features 33 events played in 13 countries with a record prize pool of $132 million. The slate announced Wednesday includes tournaments in 13 states plus the Solheim Cup in the Netherlands.

