Cricket-Starc picks up seven as England crumble in Ashes opener
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 11:41 IST
England were bowled out for 172 after lunch on the opening day of the first Ashes test against Australia in Perth on Friday.
Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc took seven wickets for 58, while Harry Brook top-scored for England with 52.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Perth
- Australia
- Mitchell Starc
- Harry Brook
- England
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia eyes deeper critical minerals partnership with India, keen on Quad Summit in New Delhi: Aussie Envoy
Mitchell Starc secures best ever bowling figures at Perth's Optus Stadium during 1st Ashes Test
Starc takes a career-best 7 wickets as Australia dismisses England for 172 on Day 1 of the Ashes
Never-seen-before feat registered during first Ashes Test at Perth as express pace dominates proceedings
Australian envoy says Penny Wong's India visit is key to reviewing bilateral, regional and global priorities