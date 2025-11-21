Left Menu

Cricket-Starc picks up seven as England crumble in Ashes opener

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 11:41 IST
Cricket-Starc picks up seven as England crumble in Ashes opener

England were bowled out for 172 after lunch on the opening day of the first Ashes test against Australia in Perth on Friday.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc took seven wickets for 58, while Harry Brook top-scored for England with 52.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025