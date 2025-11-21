Cycling-Iniesta's company rebrands Israel-Premier Tech team

Nov 21 - Israel-Premier Tech have been rebranded as NSN Cycling Team after being taken over by sports and entertainment company Never Say Never, which was co-founded by former Barcelona and Spain footballer Andres Iniesta. The Israeli-licensed team were subjected to a series of protests over their involvement in races this year, with Premier Tech stepping down as co-title sponsor of the team in November.

In a statement on Thursday, the team said NSN had partnered with Stoneweg, a Swiss investment platform in Geneva, and the new brand will be registered as a Swiss company operating mostly from Barcelona and Girona. "The NSN Cycling Team and NSN Development Team will gather next week for the team's pre-season training camp and will unveil its new look and race program in the coming weeks," it added.

Israel-Premier Tech were excluded from the Giro dell'Emilia in September over public safety concerns after widespread disruption at the Vuelta a Espana when they were targeted by pro-Palestinian protests opposing Israel's war in Gaza. They removed their full name from riders' jerseys at the Vuelta and in October said they would be moving away from their Israeli identity after more than a decade. (Reporting Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

