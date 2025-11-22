Stalemate at the FIDE World Cup: Draws Dominate Semifinals

The FIDE World Cup semifinals turned into a strategic affair of caution as Wei Yi of China and Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan both agreed to risk-free draws on Saturday. Despite Wei Yi's efforts with the white pieces, Russia's Andrey Esipenko's defense proved impenetrable.

In the other semifinal, the trend of drawing persisted as Sindarov sealed a place in the tiebreaks against fellow Uzbek Nodirbek Yakubboev. Quick exchanges and non-combative strategies contributed to an eventless endgame.

While three out of the four players are set for the Candidates tournament in Cyprus come March 2026, Yakubboev remains the underdog with a challenging path forward. The stage now shifts to the tiebreaks to decide who advances.

