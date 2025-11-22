Left Menu

Stalemate at the FIDE World Cup: Draws Dominate Semifinals

The FIDE World Cup semifinals witnessed uneventful draws as Chinese player Wei Yi and Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov played cautiously to secure their spots in the next round. Both matches ended in stalemate, prompting participants to focus on the tiebreakers for advancement hopes.

Updated: 22-11-2025 20:09 IST
The FIDE World Cup semifinals turned into a strategic affair of caution as Wei Yi of China and Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan both agreed to risk-free draws on Saturday. Despite Wei Yi's efforts with the white pieces, Russia's Andrey Esipenko's defense proved impenetrable.

In the other semifinal, the trend of drawing persisted as Sindarov sealed a place in the tiebreaks against fellow Uzbek Nodirbek Yakubboev. Quick exchanges and non-combative strategies contributed to an eventless endgame.

While three out of the four players are set for the Candidates tournament in Cyprus come March 2026, Yakubboev remains the underdog with a challenging path forward. The stage now shifts to the tiebreaks to decide who advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

