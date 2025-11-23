Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf Advances, East Bengal Knocked Out of AFC Women's Champions League
East Bengal was eliminated from the AFC Women's Champions League group stage after a 0-3 defeat to PFC Nasaf. Highlighted by Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva's two goals, Nasaf secured a quarter-final spot. Despite East Bengal's win over Bam Khatoon FC, they failed to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.
East Bengal's hopes of advancing in the AFC Women's Champions League were dashed on Sunday following a heavy 0-3 defeat to Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf at the group stage finale.
Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva emerged as the star, netting two goals to seal the victory for Nasaf, who progressed as one of the best third-placed teams.
Despite an earlier win over Bam Khatoon FC of Iran, East Bengal's campaign ended with insufficient points to qualify, leaving Nasaf to soar into the quarter-finals with a decisive performance.
