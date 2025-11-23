Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf Advances, East Bengal Knocked Out of AFC Women's Champions League

East Bengal's hopes of advancing in the AFC Women's Champions League were dashed on Sunday following a heavy 0-3 defeat to Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf at the group stage finale.

Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva emerged as the star, netting two goals to seal the victory for Nasaf, who progressed as one of the best third-placed teams.

Despite an earlier win over Bam Khatoon FC of Iran, East Bengal's campaign ended with insufficient points to qualify, leaving Nasaf to soar into the quarter-finals with a decisive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)