Left Menu

Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf Advances, East Bengal Knocked Out of AFC Women's Champions League

East Bengal was eliminated from the AFC Women's Champions League group stage after a 0-3 defeat to PFC Nasaf. Highlighted by Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva's two goals, Nasaf secured a quarter-final spot. Despite East Bengal's win over Bam Khatoon FC, they failed to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:45 IST
Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf Advances, East Bengal Knocked Out of AFC Women's Champions League
  • Country:
  • China

East Bengal's hopes of advancing in the AFC Women's Champions League were dashed on Sunday following a heavy 0-3 defeat to Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf at the group stage finale.

Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva emerged as the star, netting two goals to seal the victory for Nasaf, who progressed as one of the best third-placed teams.

Despite an earlier win over Bam Khatoon FC of Iran, East Bengal's campaign ended with insufficient points to qualify, leaving Nasaf to soar into the quarter-finals with a decisive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

 South Africa
2
Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

 Italy
3
Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

 United Kingdom
4
Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025