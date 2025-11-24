Marco Jansen Shines in Guwahati: South Africa Takes Command

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen delivered a stellar performance in the Test match held in Guwahati, captivating fans and critics alike. Jansen's extraordinary display saw him contribute significantly with the bat, smashing an impressive 91 runs off 93 balls. His prowess wasn't confined to batting, as he unleashed a destructive spell of fast bowling, crippling the Indian batting lineup.

Jansen concluded with remarkable bowling figures of 6/48, placing South Africa firmly in control of the match. His accomplishments etched his name into the record books, as he became only the third visiting player since 2000 to both score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in a Test match in India. In doing so, he joins the ranks of Nicky Boje and Jason Holder.

Beyond his immediate impact, Jansen's six-wicket haul now ranks among the best by a South African fast bowler in India, and his performance underscores the rarity of such success for overseas pacers in the region. Reflecting on the day's success, Jansen credited the pitch conditions, his teammates, and particularly the spinners for their crucial support, emphasizing the collaborative effort that led to South Africa's dominant performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)