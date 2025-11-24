Left Menu

Marco Jansen Shines in Guwahati: South Africa Takes Command

South African cricketer Marco Jansen dazzled with both bat and ball in Guwahati, scoring 91 runs and achieving figures of 6/48. This feat places him among elite company in Test matches played in India, highlighting his exceptional contribution to South Africa's dominant position against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:19 IST
Marco Jansen (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
South African all-rounder Marco Jansen delivered a stellar performance in the Test match held in Guwahati, captivating fans and critics alike. Jansen's extraordinary display saw him contribute significantly with the bat, smashing an impressive 91 runs off 93 balls. His prowess wasn't confined to batting, as he unleashed a destructive spell of fast bowling, crippling the Indian batting lineup.

Jansen concluded with remarkable bowling figures of 6/48, placing South Africa firmly in control of the match. His accomplishments etched his name into the record books, as he became only the third visiting player since 2000 to both score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in a Test match in India. In doing so, he joins the ranks of Nicky Boje and Jason Holder.

Beyond his immediate impact, Jansen's six-wicket haul now ranks among the best by a South African fast bowler in India, and his performance underscores the rarity of such success for overseas pacers in the region. Reflecting on the day's success, Jansen credited the pitch conditions, his teammates, and particularly the spinners for their crucial support, emphasizing the collaborative effort that led to South Africa's dominant performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

