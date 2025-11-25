Left Menu

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Two mountain climbers died and two were rescued on Aoraki, New Zealand's tallest peak. The deceased climbers fell near the summit, connected by a rope. Aoraki is known for its challenging conditions, and more than 240 climbers have perished there over the years, often in harsh weather.

Updated: 25-11-2025
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Two climbers lost their lives on New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki, while two others from the same group were rescued, authorities revealed on Tuesday. The bodies were located, but challenging alpine conditions have complicated recovery efforts, according to Police Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker.

The climbers, whose identities remain undisclosed, fell while roped together near the summit. Emergency services were alerted late Monday that the group needed aid. A helicopter rescue operation was launched, recovering two unharmed climbers early Tuesday.

Aoraki, part of the scenic Southern Alps, stands as a magnet for veteran climbers, offering treacherous terrain rife with abrupt weather shifts and glacial movements. Since the 20th century, it has claimed over 240 lives, with several victims never found.

