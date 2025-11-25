Left Menu

South Africa Strengthens Grip in Second Test Against India

South Africa extended their lead against India on Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati. Ending the day at 220/4, they maintained strong form by scoring 113 runs while losing just one wicket. Wiaan Mulder and Tristan Stubbs steered the innings despite India's strong bowling efforts.

India players celebrating (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a commanding display, South Africa bolstered their advantage against India on the fourth day of the second Test in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. They amassed 113 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the second session, pushing their overall lead to a formidable 508 runs.

Commencing the session at 107/3, Proteas batters Tristan de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder demonstrated resilience, forging a critical partnership. Facing tight bowling from India's Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar, de Zorzi showcased skill with an elegant reverse sweep off Sundar, setting a steady pace for the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja's sharp bowling brought a breakthrough when he dismissed de Zorzi for 48 runs. However, Mulder and Tristan Stubbs maintained their composure, guiding South Africa to a confident position at 220/4 by lunch, as India's bowling unit sought to break the Proteas' stride without substantial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

