Indian Rally Duo Sets Wheels Rolling at Saudi Arabia WRC Debut

Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif are poised to put Indian motorsport in the global limelight as they gear up for the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Saudi Arabia. Competing in the WRC3 category, this marks a significant milestone, being the first fully Indian duo to debut in such a prestigious event.

Naveen, from Hyderabad, has exhibited outstanding talent with recent successes at the Tanzania Rally, and the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) in Kodagu. His co-driver, Musa, a seasoned veteran from Kasargod, brings with him an unmatched experience and 101 international events to his name, enhancing their prospects significantly.

Competing in a Ford Fiesta Rally3, the pair is set to navigate the formidable Saudi terrain, prepared by Africa Eco Sports of Nairobi. As the sole Indian team, they face stiff competition from 41 entries, over 17 special stages covering a competitive distance of 319 km. Despite the challenge, their debut marks a historic entry into the annals of Indian rallying history.

(With inputs from agencies.)