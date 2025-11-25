Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games
Meenakshi Rohilla clinched the first gold medal at the Khelo India University Games in cycling, followed by top performances in weightlifting and shooting. Participants from various universities showcased their skills, marking a vibrant beginning to the games.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:37 IST
The Khelo India University Games kicked off with a spectacular start, as standout athletes like Meenakshi Rohilla bagged gold in cycling's debut event.
A seasoned cyclist, Meenakshi executed a smart strategy to overcome the lead of local favorite Pooja Bishnoi, showcasing her versatility and resilience to seize victory with an impressive pace.
Meanwhile, Kajol Sargar and Sakshi Padekar excelled in weightlifting and shooting respectively, asserting their dominance and adding to the medal tally in their categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
