Left Menu

Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

Meenakshi Rohilla clinched the first gold medal at the Khelo India University Games in cycling, followed by top performances in weightlifting and shooting. Participants from various universities showcased their skills, marking a vibrant beginning to the games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:37 IST
Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games
Medalists
  • Country:
  • India

The Khelo India University Games kicked off with a spectacular start, as standout athletes like Meenakshi Rohilla bagged gold in cycling's debut event.

A seasoned cyclist, Meenakshi executed a smart strategy to overcome the lead of local favorite Pooja Bishnoi, showcasing her versatility and resilience to seize victory with an impressive pace.

Meanwhile, Kajol Sargar and Sakshi Padekar excelled in weightlifting and shooting respectively, asserting their dominance and adding to the medal tally in their categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025