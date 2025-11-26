Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

India's elite golfers, spearheaded by Aman Raj and Yuvraj Sandhu, prepare to vie for top honors at the inaugural Bharath Classic, part of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour. This pivotal tournament marks the Asian Tour's much-anticipated return to India, offering a crucial opportunity for players to secure Tour cards.

Aman Raj, the reigning IGPL Tour leader with victories in Jaipur and Kolkata, is set to face a formidable lineup at Kensville Golf Resort. The tournament, a significant milestone for Indian golf, promises not only the champion Asian Tour privileges through 2026 and 2027 but also a gateway to the International Series and the Liv Golf Tour.

International competition is intense with the entry of Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and American James Piot alongside other prominent global contenders. The Bharath Classic, with a prize fund of USD 500,000, heralds a new chapter in Indian golf as local talents seek to make their mark on the international stage.

