Left Menu

Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

India's top golfers, including Aman Raj and Yuvraj Sandhu, gear up for the Bharath Classic in the Indian Golf Premier League, seeking Asian Tour privileges. The event, hosted at Kensville Golf Resort, features international players and offers a path to prestigious golf series. The five-day event starts this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:05 IST
Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's elite golfers, spearheaded by Aman Raj and Yuvraj Sandhu, prepare to vie for top honors at the inaugural Bharath Classic, part of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour. This pivotal tournament marks the Asian Tour's much-anticipated return to India, offering a crucial opportunity for players to secure Tour cards.

Aman Raj, the reigning IGPL Tour leader with victories in Jaipur and Kolkata, is set to face a formidable lineup at Kensville Golf Resort. The tournament, a significant milestone for Indian golf, promises not only the champion Asian Tour privileges through 2026 and 2027 but also a gateway to the International Series and the Liv Golf Tour.

International competition is intense with the entry of Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and American James Piot alongside other prominent global contenders. The Bharath Classic, with a prize fund of USD 500,000, heralds a new chapter in Indian golf as local talents seek to make their mark on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

 India
3
South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

 South Korea
4
Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025