Gangte's Hat-Trick Powers India to Victory Over Chinese Taipei

Dallalmuon Gangte emerged as the hero for India, delivering a hat-trick to secure a 3-1 triumph over Chinese Taipei in Wednesday's AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifying match.

This victory, following a 1-1 draw with Palestine, places India in a strong position to qualify, tying them on points with group leader Iran.

Although Chinese Taipei is eliminated, Lebanon and Palestine remain in contention, setting up a crucial upcoming match for India against Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)