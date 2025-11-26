Gangte's Hat-Trick Powers India to Victory Over Chinese Taipei
Dallalmuon Gangte's hat-trick led India to a 3-1 victory against Chinese Taipei in the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers. This win boosts India's chances for advancement, pushing them to second in their group. Lebanon and Palestine remain contenders, while Chinese Taipei is eliminated. India next faces Lebanon.
Dallalmuon Gangte emerged as the hero for India, delivering a hat-trick to secure a 3-1 triumph over Chinese Taipei in Wednesday's AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifying match.
This victory, following a 1-1 draw with Palestine, places India in a strong position to qualify, tying them on points with group leader Iran.
Although Chinese Taipei is eliminated, Lebanon and Palestine remain in contention, setting up a crucial upcoming match for India against Lebanon.
