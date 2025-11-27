Arne Slot Faces Crisis as Liverpool Hurts Amid Historic Losing Streak
Arne Slot is under pressure as Liverpool suffers their worst form in over 70 years, losing three matches in succession, including a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven. Fans and pundits criticize defensive issues, compounding Slot's woes ahead of must-win fixtures. Injuries and controversies further challenge his managerial tenure.
Under fire for Liverpool's alarming run, Arne Slot faces mounting scrutiny after a 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Liverpool has now tallied nine losses in their past twelve matches, a dire milestone not seen in over 70 years.
Slot, the beleaguered manager, acknowledged the speculation surrounding his future, noting the team's unprecedented losing spell was bound to spark debate. "When a team performs like this, people talk," Slot conceded.
The defeat underscores critical defensive lapses, typified by errors from seasoned players like Virgil van Dijk. Compounding Slot's dilemma is the mounting injury list, with striker Hugo Ekitike and goalkeeper Alisson Becker sidelined.