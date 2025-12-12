AFCON Departure: A Premier League Challenge

As the Africa Cup of Nations beckons, Premier League clubs brace for the departure of key players. Everton's manager David Moyes believes clubs should send players off with their blessings, despite the challenges this presents.

The timing of AFCON clashes with six rounds of Premier League matches, including other key fixtures like the FA Cup and League Cup. Sunderland seems hardest hit, losing six players, with Manchester United, Fulham, and Burnley also affected.

AFCON's impact extends to 40 England-based players, prompting clubs to strategize in the absence of pivotal talent. Players like Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo and Fulham's Nigerian trio will be vital as teams navigate these pivotal weeks.

