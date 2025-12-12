Left Menu

Manchester United's Last-Minute Dilemma: AFCON's Impact on Premier League

Manchester United faces uncertainty with players Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui potentially unavailable for an upcoming Premier League game due to AFCON commitments. Coach Ruben Amorim is negotiating with national teams as FIFA mandates reduced player release times. Decisions are expected soon to finalize the starting lineup.

Manchester United is grappling with the uncertainty of having key players available for their next Premier League clash against Bournemouth. Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui are at risk of missing the game as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Ruben Amorim has expressed his frustration over the situation, revealing ongoing talks with national teams to determine player availability. This challenge comes as FIFA announced a reduction in mandatory player release time from 14 days to seven, ahead of the AFCON tournament starting on December 21.

The absence of players like Mbeumo, who has been a leading scorer for United, poses a significant challenge. The team faces the prospect of adjusting their starting lineup shortly before the match, with final decisions pending based on national teams' demands for their players' early release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

