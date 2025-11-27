David Luiz's Epic Comeback: A Champions League Goal After Eight Years

In an astonishing return to Champions League glory, Brazilian defender David Luiz, now 38, netted his first goal in the tournament in over eight years. Playing for Pafos, Luiz's signature curly locks were on full display as he soared above the Monaco defenders, heading the ball powerfully into the net to equalize the score at 1-1 during the 18th minute.

The goal marked an impressive resurgence for Luiz, who last scored in the competition while playing for Chelsea in October 2017 against Roma. The veteran has an enviable Champions League history, having been a part of Chelsea's victorious 2012 campaign and a formidable presence for Paris Saint-Germain. His debut in the tournament dates back to 2007 with Benfica.

Luiz's return to European football this August, joining Cypriot champions Pafos, has allowed him and the team to make their mark in the Champions League. Given his impactful performance, the seasoned defender is proving to be a critical asset in his team's journey in the prestigious competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)