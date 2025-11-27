Left Menu

Rising Stars: Teenage Sensations Shake Up the Champions League

Seventeen-year-old Viktor Dadason continues to impress in the Champions League, scoring for Copenhagen against Kairat Almaty. As one of the youngest scorers in the competition's history, Dadason is part of a wave of teenage talent making their mark, alongside players like Estevão and Max Dowman.

In the Champions League, a season highlighted by youthful talent, 17-year-old Viktor Dadason delivered yet another standout performance for Copenhagen on Wednesday. The Icelandic youth international, standing at 6-foot-3, deftly maneuvered past defenders to score with a header in the 26th minute against Kairat Almaty.

Last month, Dadason had already etched his name in the league's history books as the third-youngest scorer during a match against Borussia Dortmund. Only Ansu Fati and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona surpassed him in youthful achievement.

Dadason's remarkable goal came on a night when other young talents shone bright—18-year-old Brazilian Estevão made waves scoring for Chelsea, while Arsenal's 15-year-old Max Dowman set a record as the youngest ever participant in a Champions League match.

