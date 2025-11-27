India's Quest for Junior Hockey World Glory

India's Junior Men's Hockey team is gearing up for a challenging FIH Junior Men's World Cup launch, with coach PR Sreejesh emphasizing the necessity for his team to reclaim glory on home ground. As the team prepares to face Chile in their opening Pool B encounter, Sreejesh is clear about the need to respect opponents and play with intensity.

Ranked second behind the formidable Germany, India remains a formidable contender, having last claimed the title in 2016. Despite missing Araijeet Singh Hundal due to injury, Sreejesh remains unfazed, confident in the depth of talent his squad possesses, particularly among drag-flickers.

Amidst anticipation, team captain and primary drag-flicker Rohit expresses optimism, highlighting the team's readiness and confidence ahead of their clash with Chile. The journey reflects both personal and professional growth for Sreejesh, who adapts his coaching style to guide the junior side towards success.

(With inputs from agencies.)