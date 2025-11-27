Barcelona's Fermín López Sidelined: Impact on Upcoming Matches

Barcelona's midfield dynamo, Fermín López, has been ruled out for the next two weeks, the club announced on Thursday. This setback comes following the team's 3-0 defeat at Chelsea, where Fermín was substituted after an hour of play.

Should the predicted timeline hold, López will miss four crucial matches, highlighted by encounters with Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. The impact of Fermín's absence will test Barcelona's depth and adaptability in these pivotal fixtures.

Despite his current injury, the 22-year-old has been a standout performer this season, scoring seven goals and assisting four across all competitions. His contributions have also been instrumental in helping Spain secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.