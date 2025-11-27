Left Menu

Tragic Collapse Spurs Urgent Sports Infrastructure Overhaul in Haryana

Following the tragic deaths of two young basketball players in Haryana due to collapsing sports equipment, the state government has called for thorough inspections of all sports complexes. The incidents highlight serious infrastructure issues, prompting criticism of the administration and an urgent review of safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:17 IST
Tragic Collapse Spurs Urgent Sports Infrastructure Overhaul in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated a rigorous inspection of all sports facilities in the state after the tragic deaths of two young athletes due to failing infrastructure. This move comes in response to public outcry and political pressure concerning the safety of sports equipment.

Expressing condolences, Saini announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim. Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam reinforced this action by visiting the victims' families and ensuring the immediate cessation of unsafe infrastructure usage statewide.

The incidents, which saw rusted poles collapse on two young basketball players, have sparked outrage over poor maintenance and negligence. Gautam emphasized non-tolerance for such tragedies and initiated a comprehensive review of sports facilities to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

