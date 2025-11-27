Santosh Trophy Set to Thrill: Assam Hosts Final Round

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that the Santosh Trophy's final round is slated to take place in Assam next January. The group stages are scheduled between December 15-26 across nine diverse venues.

This year's tournament will see 35 teams divided into nine groups, culminating in a 12-team final that includes hosts Assam, defending champions Bengal, and last season's runner-up, Kerala. The group stage venues include cities like Mahilpur, Meerut, Delhi, and others.

The opening match will feature Jammu and Kashmir against Ladakh, while Himachal Pradesh faces Punjab in Group A contests. Notably, Assam last hosted the event in the 2010-11 season, where Bengal triumphed over Manipur in the final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)