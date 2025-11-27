Santosh Trophy Set to Thrill: Assam Hosts Final Round
The Santosh Trophy's final round will be in Assam next January, with group stages across nine venues from December 15-26. The 35 teams are divided into nine groups, competing for a spot in the final alongside hosts Assam, last season's winner Bengal, and runner-up Kerala.
- Country:
- India
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that the Santosh Trophy's final round is slated to take place in Assam next January. The group stages are scheduled between December 15-26 across nine diverse venues.
This year's tournament will see 35 teams divided into nine groups, culminating in a 12-team final that includes hosts Assam, defending champions Bengal, and last season's runner-up, Kerala. The group stage venues include cities like Mahilpur, Meerut, Delhi, and others.
The opening match will feature Jammu and Kashmir against Ladakh, while Himachal Pradesh faces Punjab in Group A contests. Notably, Assam last hosted the event in the 2010-11 season, where Bengal triumphed over Manipur in the final match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santosh Trophy
- Assam
- AIFF
- football
- group stages
- Bengal
- Kerala
- venues
- final round
- teams