Santosh Trophy Set to Thrill: Assam Hosts Final Round

The Santosh Trophy's final round will be in Assam next January, with group stages across nine venues from December 15-26. The 35 teams are divided into nine groups, competing for a spot in the final alongside hosts Assam, last season's winner Bengal, and runner-up Kerala.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that the Santosh Trophy's final round is slated to take place in Assam next January. The group stages are scheduled between December 15-26 across nine diverse venues.

This year's tournament will see 35 teams divided into nine groups, culminating in a 12-team final that includes hosts Assam, defending champions Bengal, and last season's runner-up, Kerala. The group stage venues include cities like Mahilpur, Meerut, Delhi, and others.

The opening match will feature Jammu and Kashmir against Ladakh, while Himachal Pradesh faces Punjab in Group A contests. Notably, Assam last hosted the event in the 2010-11 season, where Bengal triumphed over Manipur in the final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

