Left Menu

Manan Vohra's Heroics and Pragnay Reddy's Brilliance Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Manan Vohra's stellar 72-run performance led Chandigarh to a victory against Maharashtra in the Elite Group B Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. In another match, Pragnay Reddy's unbeaten 67 helped Hyderabad secure a win over Goa. A combined effort from Madhya Pradesh earned them a win over Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:16 IST
Manan Vohra's Heroics and Pragnay Reddy's Brilliance Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping display of cricket, Manan Vohra smashed a 72 off 48 balls, guiding Chandigarh to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Maharashtra in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chandigarh, chasing a target of 140, recovered to seal victory with two balls remaining, thanks to Vohra's third-wicket partnership with Nikhil Thakur. Despite Maharashtra's spirited bowling performance, Vohra's consistency proved decisive.

Elsewhere, Pragnay Reddy's remarkable 67 led Hyderabad to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Goa, while Madhya Pradesh's all-round performance secured a 37-run win over Uttar Pradesh in a day of exciting cricket action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

 India
2
Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishnan's Welcome

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishna...

 India
3
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussion on SIR.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussio...

 Global
4
SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and cooperation to CBI in probe related to digital arrest cases.

SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and coop...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025