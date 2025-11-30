Manan Vohra's Heroics and Pragnay Reddy's Brilliance Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

In a gripping display of cricket, Manan Vohra smashed a 72 off 48 balls, guiding Chandigarh to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Maharashtra in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chandigarh, chasing a target of 140, recovered to seal victory with two balls remaining, thanks to Vohra's third-wicket partnership with Nikhil Thakur. Despite Maharashtra's spirited bowling performance, Vohra's consistency proved decisive.

Elsewhere, Pragnay Reddy's remarkable 67 led Hyderabad to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Goa, while Madhya Pradesh's all-round performance secured a 37-run win over Uttar Pradesh in a day of exciting cricket action.

(With inputs from agencies.)